Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Employees of the Utility Stores Corporation end their protest after statement of the minister

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, confirmed on Monday that there are no plans to shut down the Utility Stores Corporation.

During a meeting in Islamabad with a delegation from the Utility Stores Corporation, which included the corporation's Managing Director and the Secretary of Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain discussed the future of the corporation.

The employees of the Utility Stores Corporation have ended their protest after statement of the minister.

He stated that various restructuring options for the Utility Stores Corporation are currently being considered. To improve transparency, a new subsidy mechanism is also being developed.

The minister assured that the government will not take any unilateral steps to close down the corporation. He emphasized that all decisions will be made in consultation with employees and other stakeholders, ensuring that the interests of government employees are fully protected.