UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Mobilizing Youth To Exploit Agriculture Entrepreneurship Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Minister for mobilizing youth to exploit agriculture entrepreneurship opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday called for mobilizing the youth to exploit entrepreneurship opportunities existing in local agriculture and livestock sectors, which was prerequisite to attain the goal of sustainable economic development.

In his message on Farmers Day, he vowed for investing in research, development and technology advancement in rural areas of the country to provide opportunities for youth living there that would help in achieving the self sufficiency in agriculture products and reduce reliance on imported goods.

The minister also asked for focusing on innovations and modernization of agriculture sector in order to enhance agro-base through value addition of agriculture products that have brighter scope for talented young boys and girls.

December 18 is being observed as Farmers Day from 2018 in order to recognize the services of local farmers, he said adding that this vital segment of the society was the back bone of economic development and social prosperity of the country, besides contributing about 19.3 percent in local GDP.

Out of the total 60 percent was comprising on livestock, 40 percent crops, he said adding that five major crops including wheat, rice, cotton, maize and sugarcane were grown over 80 percent of total cultivable area and over remaining 20 percent area fruit,vegetables, oil seeds and fodder were grown to tackle with the domestic requirements.

In order to highlight the importance of the day, the minister called for organizing awareness programs at village level to encouraging the educated youth to adopt agriculture sector as carrier and play their role in economic development of the country.

Commenting on the day, Member Plant Sciences in National Agriculture Center Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that national youth could be involved in agro-industry through introducing of different innovations for value addition of agriculture products and production of high value crops.

The technological advancement and high yielding seeds were vital to enhance farm income and making agri-sector an attractive destination for national youth, he said adding that over 100 students both male and female were trained in National Institute of Genomics and Advance Bio-Technology (NIGAB).

They were trained on tissue culture in order to achieve higher yields of bananas, onions and other crops for not only achieving the self sufficiency but to produce exportable surplus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Oil Young Male Muhammad Ali 2018 Cotton From Wheat

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

26 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

60 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

1 hour ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.