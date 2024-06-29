Minister For Monitoring Quality Of Value Added Urea Products
Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain Saturday directed the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority to check value-added urea products of fertilizer companies to ensure the quality of the commodity across the country
The minister chaired a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee, which discussed issues related to the availability and pricing of urea fertilizer in the country.
Dr Mussadiq Malik, Minister of Energy, Petroleum Division also attended the meeting whereas, CEOs of FFCL, Engro Corporation, Agritech and Fatima Fertilizer Corporation participated in the meeting, said a press release.
Rana Tanveer Hussain also directed the introduction of toll-free numbers to receive complaints against price increases and to facilitate the growers across the country by providing them all agriculture inputs on sustainable rates.
The minister further said that the estimated availability of Urea during the Kharif season 2024 was recorded at 3,394 thousand tons, while the total consumption of urea during the Kharif season is expected to be around 3,156 thousand tons.
He noted that there was sufficient stock of Urea fertilizer available in the country for the Kharif season and stressed the need to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the commodity at affordable prices during the season.
Rana Tanveer Hussain said that all manufacturing units will operate at full capacity to meet local demand.
He said that fertilizer companies will implement a uniform pricing mechanism across the country from the next season and emphasized that retail prices should be uniform across the the country.
The minister further said that provincial governments and companies will monitor Urea prices and dealers to ensure a smooth supply of the commodity to farmers of the country.
The minister warned that the dealers who charge higher prices than the retail price will be blacklisted.
