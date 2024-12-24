Open Menu

Minister For National Food Security And Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain Urges For Need Of Legislation For Animal Health Welfare

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need for federal legislation for animal health and welfare in the country

Addressing the first Animal Welfare Forum here Tuesday he termed it a significant step toward promoting animal health and welfare.

The minister highlighted that livestock contributed 14.63 percent to Pakistan’s national GDP and 60.84 percent to the agricultural GDP, providing livelihoods to millions, particularly in rural areas.

“The National Animal Health, Welfare and Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024, approved in principle by the Federal Cabinet, is pivotal for aligning Pakistan’s veterinary services with international standards”, he added

He added that the bill incorporates the "One Health Approach", which integrates human, animal and environmental health to ensure a comprehensive strategy for disease control and pandemic prevention.

The Federal Minister reiterated Pakistan’s focus on increasing halal meat exports in the global market and underscored the importance of provincial cooperation in passing the bill.

He called on provincial assemblies to support this critical legislation, which will enhance inter-provincial coordination and ensure compliance with international animal health standards.

He noted that zoonotic diseases like COVID-19 have highlighted the importance of a robust health system, and the lack of comprehensive federal legislation limits Pakistan’s ability to address veterinary challenges effectively.

Rana Tanveer said that strengthening the livestock sector would not only bolster food security but also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth.

More Stories From Business