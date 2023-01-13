UrduPoint.com

Minister For National Food Security Dispels Impression Of Wheat Shortage In Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2023 | 02:53 PM

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in country

Minister for National Food Security, Tariq Bashir Cheema says that the federal government has imported wheat costing two billion rupees despite financial constraints to meet its requirement in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2023) Minister for National food Security, Tariq Bashir Cheema has dispelled the impression that there is any dearth of wheat in the country and termed propaganda against its shortage as baseless.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the Federal government has imported wheat costing two billion rupees despite financial constraints to meet its requirement in the country.

The Minister said provinces have also sufficient wheat stocks, but they are not releasing it due to which the prices have increased.

He urged the provincial governments to take action against wheat hoarders to ensure its availability in the market.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said provision of wheat to the mills is responsibility of the provinces.

He stressed the need to avoid political point scoring on the issue of wheat saying that all the stakeholders should work together to ensure its smooth supply.

The Minister was optimistic about bumper wheat crop in Sindh this year despite devastating floods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Shortage Tariq Bashir Stocks Market All Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

3 hours ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

6 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

15 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.