Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on P3A collaborative projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a review-meeting with the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) to evaluate progress on 13 directives issued by the Prime Minister for the completion of key public interest projects.

During the meeting, representatives from various ministries presented updates on the status of each project, a news release said. The minister directed the Aviation Ministry to expedite the outsourcing process for Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports.

The Joint Secretary of Aviation informed the meeting that the Technical Evaluation Committee of the Pakistan Airports Authority was currently evaluating bids for Islamabad airport, while due diligence reports for Lahore and Karachi airports have been submitted to P3A.

It was further noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), following the Prime Minister’s directive, had halted expansion work at Lahore airport and was in discussions with a UAE-based company, with a meeting scheduled soon.

Regarding the construction of a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the minister was briefed by relevant officials that the technical feasibility study had been completed and the bid opening for selecting a transaction advisor is planned for next week.

Ahsan Iqbal urged the ministry to complete all procedural formalities promptly to ensure timely construction of the slaughterhouse. He also instructed the Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to prepare a focused agenda to review the time-lines of PKR 29 billion worth of projects signed with investment-friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Azerbaijan.

He emphasized “Foreign investment can be efficiently harnessed by developing bankable commercial propositions targeted at export expansion, which will significantly benefit Pakistan.

The strategic mission of SIFC must be achieved in its true spirit.”

Discussions also focused on reducing the cargo load at Karachi Port through the development of a new freight corridor.

The minister directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to convene a meeting with Karachi Port Trust officials.

Highlighting the challenges faced, he said, “The port currently operates on a limited seven-hour window for cargo movement, forcing trucks to follow specific timings. In the absence of alternate modes such as rail cargo, the development of a new freight corridor is critical.”

He also tasked P3A with organizing a joint meeting with the Ministries of Commerce and Railways to align efforts with Karachi Port Trust officials. The Ministry of Food Security was instructed to expedite the development of food storage facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, a project to be executed by the Punjab Government.

The ministry officials reported that visits to both locations revealed non-functional facilities. The minister stressed, “Globally, food market prices are determined by stable supply. In Pakistan, however, sudden shocks and disruptions in daily food prices are common.

These storage facilities must ensure market stability for consumers. The CDA also briefed the minister about ongoing efforts with P3A to resolve issues hindering the development of hotels in Islamabad, directing the civic body to expedite the auctioning of land leases for hotel construction.

To streamline inter-ministerial coordination and ensure timely implementation of projects, the minister directed the formation of a dedicated committee tasked with developing actionable timelines for the pipeline of projects under P3A.

Among the P3A projects discussed, three were identified as critical for the livelihood and economic development of Balochistan: the N25 Highway, the M8 Motorway, and the DI Khan-Zhob-Quetta Road.