Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Sets Priorities For PSDP 2025-26
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2024-25, assessing third-quarter utilization, proposed projects and future allocations for PSDP 2025-26
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2024-25, assessing third-quarter utilization, proposed projects and future allocations for PSDP 2025-26.
He directed the Economic Section to evaluate fund utilization, provide an update on block allocations, and submit a status report on the fourth-quarter release, a news release said.
Highlighting the importance of productive investments, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that development projects should create long-
term economic benefits for local communities.
He directed to prioritise national level initiatives and Strategic initiatives for the upcoming PSDP. He highlighted that addressing energy challenges in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) remained a critical priority and directed that projects aimed at resolving this issue be given due focus.
To ensure an efficient and well-coordinated development framework, he instructed the convening of meetings with all Federal secretaries to align ministerial priorities for PSDP 2025-26.
He also emphasized strengthening the evaluation process in iPAS, directing that only PC-1s meeting the required criteria be included and that the system be further automated through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance transparency and efficiency.
In the education sector, the minister stressed the need to review stalled projects and initiatives aimed at out-of-school children, ensuring timely intervention.
He also reiterated the importance of merit-based selection for scholarship programs, ensuring that public funds are utilized prudently and effectively.
To enhance project oversight, he called for an audit of slow-moving projects and emphasized leveraging SUPARCO’s space technology to monitor on-ground project progress. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to utilizing modern technological solutions for transparent and results-driven development.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, members of the Planning Commission, and senior officials from the Planning Ministry.
