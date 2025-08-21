Minister for Planning launches country’s first “Digital Economic Census”

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday launched the first “Digital Economic Census” and said that this data-set will facilitate the country's economy to be based on scientific planning.

This is Pakistan's first economic census, and these statistics will assist with national economic planning, including good governance, unemployment and better utilization of national resources and sustainable economic growth in the country, the Minister said.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said this while launching of “Ceremony of Economic Census –Main Findings Report” organized by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here today in the Ministry of Planning Auditorium.

The Minister described this Census report as a significant milestone to achieve the socio-economic goals and said that this economic census will provide a basis for scientific economic planning, which can lead to a transformative impact on Sustainable economic growth of the country.

Meanwhile, on the occasion the Minister for Planning said that 40 million buildings were Geo-tagged during the census, revealing that 7.2 million entities are engaged in economic activities.

Ahsan said that every entity has been recorded with an industrial code to ensure decisions on a scientific basis, and this economic census also brings to the fore the economic activities taking place at the domestic level.

He said that 10 million households are engaged in economic activities or operating micro businesses, and this information will help us to further empower the women and strengthen Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SME) in the country.

The Planning Minister said that out of 7.2 million units, 2.7 million are associated with retail business and 88000 with wholesale business.

The Minister said there are 825000 retailers, 23000 factories across the country are contributing to the production, while there are 643000 small production units.

Ahsan said the economic data will provide us with an opportunity to bring the undocumented economy into the mainstream.

He said that this census also provides us with valuable data for the social sector, and there are 242000 Schools and 36331 Madaris in the country, and there are 11,568 colleges and 214 universities also in the report.

The Minister said that the number of health facilities stands at 119000, while the number of places of worship is 6000, and this data will help the country to improve service delivery and ensure good governance and economic resources management.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Chief Statistician, Dr. Naeem Uz Zafar said that today's world economy relies on data and data has huge value in modern economies and stated that today “We are launching the Ceremony of 'Economic Census –Main Findings Report'” is mile milestone in the economic history of the country.

He said that this year, 2025, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has launched the three sets of Economic Census, including the Agriculture and Livestock Census and today’s Economic Census.