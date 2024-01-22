Open Menu

Minister Hails, USAID's For Securing Foreign Investment To Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign investment to Pakistan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz on Monday appreciated USAID's initiative in securing foreign investment for Pakistani businessmen, focusing on small and medium enterprises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz on Monday appreciated USAID's initiative in securing foreign investment for Pakistani businessmen, focusing on small and medium enterprises.

The minister said this while addressing the investment summit organized by USAID, said a press release issued here.

He said the top 100 companies export $20 billion and the rest of Pakistan exports $10 billion.

If 20000 small businesses export $1 million, the trade deficit can be eliminated, this target can be achieved in one year.

"Our trade deficit is $20 billion and the government wants to focus on 20,000 small investors."

"I have taken these Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to Egypt, GCC countries and China to explore new markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports China Egypt Market Commerce Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

PAJCCI delegation meets Afghan Consul

PAJCCI delegation meets Afghan Consul

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide security to voters for h ..

Govt committed to provide security to voters for holding elections in peaceful e ..

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction b ..

Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction between Pakistani, African comp ..

4 minutes ago
 Elected govt will have to take solid steps to put ..

Elected govt will have to take solid steps to put country on path to progress: S ..

8 minutes ago
 Nawaz vows to bring country back on development tr ..

Nawaz vows to bring country back on development track if voted to power

7 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instruct ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instructs political parties to wrap up ..

7 minutes ago
PMIC unhappy over delay in PIMS HVAC project

PMIC unhappy over delay in PIMS HVAC project

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker cabinet approves Rs24 bn to pay post-ret ..

Caretaker cabinet approves Rs24 bn to pay post-retirement benefits, salaries to ..

7 minutes ago
 138th birth anniversary of Jamshed Nasserwanji, fi ..

138th birth anniversary of Jamshed Nasserwanji, first elected Mayor of Karachi m ..

8 minutes ago
 PA candidate joins PPP

PA candidate joins PPP

38 minutes ago
 Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

38 minutes ago
 Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM wi ..

Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM with GCA Advisor

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business