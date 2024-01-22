Minister Hails, USAID's For Securing Foreign Investment To Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 10:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz on Monday appreciated USAID's initiative in securing foreign investment for Pakistani businessmen, focusing on small and medium enterprises.
The minister said this while addressing the investment summit organized by USAID, said a press release issued here.
He said the top 100 companies export $20 billion and the rest of Pakistan exports $10 billion.
If 20000 small businesses export $1 million, the trade deficit can be eliminated, this target can be achieved in one year.
"Our trade deficit is $20 billion and the government wants to focus on 20,000 small investors."
"I have taken these Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to Egypt, GCC countries and China to explore new markets.
