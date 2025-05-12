Open Menu

Minister Highlights Balochistan’s Development Potential With UNOPS Country Director

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM

Minister highlights Balochistan’s development potential with UNOPS country director

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday emphasized the immense development potential of Balochistan during a meeting with the Country Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and her delegation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday emphasized the immense development potential of Balochistan during a meeting with the Country Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and her delegation in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Government of Pakistan and UNOPS, particularly in trade, infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth,said a press release issued here.

During the discussion, Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Balochistan’s untapped opportunities in agriculture, especially date farming, as well as in fisheries and mineral resources.

He said that the federal government, in close collaboration with the provincial government, is working to enhance infrastructure across various sectors in the province to create employment opportunities, empower women, and uplift communities in border areas.

“Balochistan holds great promise for trade and development,” the minister stated. “We are committed to unlocking this potential through strategic investments in infrastructure, logistics, and value-chain systems, with a strong focus on regional inclusivity and sustainability.”

He appreciated the support UNOPS has extended to Pakistan over the years, especially in delivering essential services in difficult and remote areas.

He particularly acknowledged the organization’s impactful work in solar energy for schools, water quality improvement, emergency flood response, and capacity building for law enforcement.

The UNOPS Country Director expressed appreciation for the government’s support and reiterated UNOPS’ commitment to partnering with the Ministry of Commerce and other national stakeholders.

She said that UNOPS is ready to support initiatives that promote sustainable trade, green logistics, and inclusive economic growth.

She also briefed the minister on UNOPS’ ongoing and upcoming projects, including infrastructure development in the health sector, plastic waste management, and the creation of climate-resilient training facilities for law enforcement personnel.

She reaffirmed UNOPS’ commitment to align its efforts with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023–2027.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan proposed the establishment of a dedicated coordination mechanism between the Ministry of Commerce and UNOPS to identify and implement joint priority projects.

He also emphasized the importance of engaging women and small enterprises in export-oriented sectors such as textiles, IT, and handicrafts, agriculture, livestock, dates, fruits and rest untapped potentials.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their resolve to work together to drive forward a shared development agenda, with a particular focus on supporting underserved regions like Balochistan.

“We believe this partnership with UNOPS can play a crucial role in fostering export-led growth and inclusive development, especially in areas that need it the most,” the minister said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launchin ..

Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system i ..

3 minutes ago
 Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed ..

Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed forces

4 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratu ..

Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratulates nation on Pakistan’s b ..

4 minutes ago
 Half a million Palestinians face starvation as Isr ..

Half a million Palestinians face starvation as Israel's Gaza blockade enters 10t ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory

Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory

4 minutes ago
 Minister highlights Balochistan’s development po ..

Minister highlights Balochistan’s development potential with UNOPS country dir ..

31 seconds ago
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits ..

Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Kotli

33 seconds ago
 Aseefa distributes ownership certificates

Aseefa distributes ownership certificates

34 seconds ago
 NA passes bill to establish National Commission fo ..

NA passes bill to establish National Commission for Minority Rights

35 seconds ago
 Kamal visits martyrs' homes in Khoi Ratta

Kamal visits martyrs' homes in Khoi Ratta

37 seconds ago
 Commissioner Kohat ensures transparency in interme ..

Commissioner Kohat ensures transparency in intermediate exams

17 minutes ago
 DC Kohat meets with Boraka elders to address publi ..

DC Kohat meets with Boraka elders to address public grievances

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business