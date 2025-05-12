Minister Highlights Balochistan’s Development Potential With UNOPS Country Director
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday emphasized the immense development potential of Balochistan during a meeting with the Country Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and her delegation in Islamabad
The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Government of Pakistan and UNOPS, particularly in trade, infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth,said a press release issued here.
During the discussion, Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Balochistan’s untapped opportunities in agriculture, especially date farming, as well as in fisheries and mineral resources.
He said that the federal government, in close collaboration with the provincial government, is working to enhance infrastructure across various sectors in the province to create employment opportunities, empower women, and uplift communities in border areas.
“Balochistan holds great promise for trade and development,” the minister stated. “We are committed to unlocking this potential through strategic investments in infrastructure, logistics, and value-chain systems, with a strong focus on regional inclusivity and sustainability.”
He appreciated the support UNOPS has extended to Pakistan over the years, especially in delivering essential services in difficult and remote areas.
He particularly acknowledged the organization’s impactful work in solar energy for schools, water quality improvement, emergency flood response, and capacity building for law enforcement.
The UNOPS Country Director expressed appreciation for the government’s support and reiterated UNOPS’ commitment to partnering with the Ministry of Commerce and other national stakeholders.
She said that UNOPS is ready to support initiatives that promote sustainable trade, green logistics, and inclusive economic growth.
She also briefed the minister on UNOPS’ ongoing and upcoming projects, including infrastructure development in the health sector, plastic waste management, and the creation of climate-resilient training facilities for law enforcement personnel.
She reaffirmed UNOPS’ commitment to align its efforts with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023–2027.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan proposed the establishment of a dedicated coordination mechanism between the Ministry of Commerce and UNOPS to identify and implement joint priority projects.
He also emphasized the importance of engaging women and small enterprises in export-oriented sectors such as textiles, IT, and handicrafts, agriculture, livestock, dates, fruits and rest untapped potentials.
The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their resolve to work together to drive forward a shared development agenda, with a particular focus on supporting underserved regions like Balochistan.
“We believe this partnership with UNOPS can play a crucial role in fostering export-led growth and inclusive development, especially in areas that need it the most,” the minister said.
