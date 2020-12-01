UrduPoint.com
Minister Hints At SEZ, Expo Center For Gujranwala

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed development issues of Gujranwala's industrial estates and issues of the industrialists.

After chairing a meeting attended by Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) President Omar Ashraf, former presidents, Zahoor Malik, Akhlaq Butt, Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce and concerned officers here Tuesday, the Minister told media men that Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and an Expo Centre will be established in Gujranwala.

He said that 100 per cent colonization of industrial estates is the policy of the government. He said that new employment opportunities could be created only by speeding up the process of industrialization.

Industrial estates would be set up at appropriate places on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and Lahore-Multan Motorway.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government was taking all necessary steps to provide relief to the industrialists. "I will visit Gujranwala next week with a package for industries," he added.

The provincial minister directed to formulate a plan of action within a week for resolving all the legitimate issues of industrial estates.

On the occasion, the GCCI President said, "We are grateful to the government for providing relief to the industrialists during the Covid-19, and hoped that all the issues of industrial status of Gujranwala would be resolved soon.

