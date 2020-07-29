UrduPoint.com
Minister Holds Meeting With Construction Sector's Stakeholders

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a joint meeting of stakeholders of the construction sector to discuss implementation on rules and regulations by relevant departments on development projects here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The representatives of the construction sector apprised the minister about the material, fixing labour rate according to the market, performance guarantee, funding of projects, payment to consultants, price variation, payment of crush rate and other problems. They hoped that after this meeting, their genuine problems would be resolved at the earliest.

On this occasion, the minister commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving a historic package to the construction sector. Hundred of thousands employment opportunities would be created with enhancement of investment in the construction sector, he added.

He maintained that 40 small industries linked with the construction sector would also be promoted.

Aslam Iqbal assured that problem of the construction sector would be resolved on priority basis, asserting that matters relating to constructor association will be settled down after due consultation with departments concerned.

He said the Punjab government had done record development works in the last two years. He resolved that construction sector projects would be swiftly completed.

The delegation of construction association comprised Akbar Sheikh of Zameen Developers, Habib Kanwal of Uni Builders and others.

Additional Secretary (I&T), Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.

