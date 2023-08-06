Open Menu

Minister Holds Meeting With Sugar Millers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Minister holds meeting with sugar millers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry and Trade SM Tanveer here Saturday held a meeting with Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to review prices of sugar in Punjab, the problems faced by the sugar industry and other related issues.

Secretary food Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, Additional Secretary Commerce, DG Industries and related officers as well as Javed Kiani, Chaudhry Waheed and others from the PSMA attended the meeting.

The PSMA delegation informed the minister about the difficulties arising from the registration of the existing warehouse within the factory walls and demanded not to harass the business community by registering cases.

The provincial minister assured the delegation to solve problems of sugar industry. He said the government would ensure the supply of cheap sugar to the people. Effective measures would be taken to prevent smuggling of sugar, he added.

SM Tanveer said that such a policy would be made that the factories would run throughoutthe year when the wheel of factory would run continuously, the government would get taxand people would job, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Punjab Job Commerce From Government Industry

