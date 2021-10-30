UrduPoint.com

Minister Holds Open Court At Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:01 PM

Minister holds open court at Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal held an open court here at Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate (QIE), Kot Lakhpat, on Saturday and listened to the problems of industrialists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal held an open court here at Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate (QIE), Kot Lakhpat, on Saturday and listened to the problems of industrialists.

The minister expressed displeasure over grant of permission for setting up of educational institutions on the estate premises and asked the QIE Board management about it. The minister ordered for investigating the matter and finding out those responsible for the illegality.

He also ordered for improving the sanitation system in the estate and ensuring the dengue spray. He said that benches should be installed in the park for the convenience of the workers.

The minister directed the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) chief executive officer (CEO) to resolve all complainants within next three days.

It is a responsibility of the PIEDMC and QIE Board to provide facilities to industrialists, he added. The problems of industrialists must be resolved within the stipulated time period, he added.

QIE President Arif Qasim, Tariq Siraj Jaffery and other board members were also present. The industrialists thanked the provincial minister for holding an open court and helping resolved their issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Company Commerce All Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo 2020

32 minutes ago
 Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

47 minutes ago
 PM is aware of public issues: Khurrum Sher Zaman

PM is aware of public issues: Khurrum Sher Zaman

42 seconds ago
 Forests Deptt planting saplings on barren lands

Forests Deptt planting saplings on barren lands

47 seconds ago
 6 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

6 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

9 minutes ago
 Kohli blasts 'spineless', 'pathetic' India critics ..

Kohli blasts 'spineless', 'pathetic' India critics

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.