Minister holds open court at Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal held an open court here at Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate (QIE), Kot Lakhpat, on Saturday and listened to the problems of industrialists.

The minister expressed displeasure over grant of permission for setting up of educational institutions on the estate premises and asked the QIE Board management about it. The minister ordered for investigating the matter and finding out those responsible for the illegality.

He also ordered for improving the sanitation system in the estate and ensuring the dengue spray. He said that benches should be installed in the park for the convenience of the workers.

The minister directed the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) chief executive officer (CEO) to resolve all complainants within next three days.

It is a responsibility of the PIEDMC and QIE Board to provide facilities to industrialists, he added. The problems of industrialists must be resolved within the stipulated time period, he added.

QIE President Arif Qasim, Tariq Siraj Jaffery and other board members were also present. The industrialists thanked the provincial minister for holding an open court and helping resolved their issues.