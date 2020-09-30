Minister inaugurates Italy-Pak footwear technological centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated Italy-Pakistan footwear technological centre here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Mr Andreas Ferrarese and Ambassador of Pakistan in Italy attended the inaugural ceremony through video link while newly-elected chairman Pakistan Footwear Manufacturer Association Imran Malik, present chairman Muhammad Younas and industrialists attended the ceremony.

Talking to the media, the minister said that the establishment of Italy-Pakistan footwear technological centre was a welcoming step which would help to improve the standard of footwear local industry.

He said problems of leather and footwear industry would be resolved on priority basis and every possible step would be taken to promote this sector.

He said that cluster development project with the collaboration of the United Nation Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) was continuing and this project would be made result-oriented.

He said that Rs 1.5 billion had been allocated to impart the latest training to the youth, adding that participation of women in manufacturing sector was being ensured.

On this occasion, the ambassador of Italy said that footwear industry would be further promoted with the establishment of Italy-Pakistan footwear technological centre and technical cooperated would befurther extended.