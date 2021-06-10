UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates One-window Center, Affiliation Portal At PBTE

Thu 10th June 2021

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday inaugurated one-window operation center and "Online Affiliation Portal" of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE).

Using modern technology, the board has started providing e-services. PBTE Chairman Muhammad Nazir Khan Niazi and members attended the inaugural ceremony held here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

The minister said that establishment of one-window operation center and a portal for the affiliation of institutions was a commendable initiative and this revolutionary step of the board would provide the best facilities to the students and the institutions of technical education.

With setting up of one-window center, the problems of students would be solved under one roof. Now students did not have to visit offices again and again to get solve their problems.

The provincial minister said that provision of e-services in the board was in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Later, the minister also chaired second meeting of the PBTE members for the current year and the proposed budget for the year 2021,22 was approved. The revenue estimate was Rs. 946.891 million while the total expenditure wa estimated at Rs. 1037.225 million. Rejecting the proposal to enhance the affiliation fee of technical education institutions with PBTE he said that all necessary steps should be taken to run all the closed institutions due to Covid. Promotion of quality technical education and preparation of skilled manpower as per the requirements of the industry was the government's top priority,he concluded.

The provincial minister also administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of the Punjab Board of Technical Education Employees Association.

