Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries, Trade and Technical Education Mohammad Adnan Jalil has invited domestic and foreign industrial and business communities to make investment in the province.

He expressed these views in Pakhtunkhwa Radio's programme, Pakhtunkhwa Online here on Monday.

Prof Dr. Abasin Yousafzai hosted the programme.

He said our province is also feasible for investment and industrialization and investors can benefit from it at national and global level.

Similarly, he revealed that the provincial government is making all the affairs of Industry and Commerce department online as he said so far out of 45000, 15000 files have been scanned and soon the entire system will be computerized after which citizens can use their mobile application to avail our services and facilities.

Adnan Jalil said that they are connecting the industry and business activities with the Central Asia states, wherein the employment and economic prospects will reach new heights. He said that providing facilities to domestic and small-scale entrepreneurs is the need of the hour for strengthening the economy, while continuous supply of electricity, gas and other facilities is also indispensable for increasing industrial production, to which our government is paying full attention.

He said that new customer services are being established for new investors in the province. He said the establishment of new and advanced technology based industries in Rashkai Economic Zone will increase employment opportunities.

He said that in order to encourage investment in the province, steps are being taken to provide one-window facilities and other incentives including security to businessmen.

The provincial minister said that for the promotion of business in the province, institutions like FPCCI have been taken on board in addition to the Federal Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

In response to a question, the caretaker minister said that nature has enriched our province with abundant natural resources and there is also the most capable manpower available, so we will make full use of our resources through these intelligent people.

Adnan Jalil said that the continuity of policies is necessary for the promotion of investment, while it is not possible to achieve our goals without political stability.

For this purpose, he said, all political parties and other stakeholders should be on the same page. In response to a question, he said that the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is training the people going for employment in the Gulf countries, but now modernization has to be brought here as well.

To promote business in the province, he further revealed, SIDB is going to launch a project under which entrepreneurs will get easy loans and lease plots where they can set up their businesses.

For this purpose, the government will provide electricity and gas supply along with other necessary facilities here. In response to a question, he said that steps are also being taken to attract businessmen of the province in the Swat tax free zone.

Similarly, in order to attract all the youth towards technical education, facilities are being provided in technical educational institutions according to the requirements of the modern age.