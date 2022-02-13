Minister lays foundation stone of Women Technical College

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal performed ground-breaking ceremony of the Government Technical Training College for Women here in Sabzazar on Sunday.

Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman briefed the minister about salient features of the project.

He said that the state-of-the-art college being built on 14-kanal land, will cost Rs 588 million, and will be completed in one year.

At the college, the female students will be taught different trades including dress designing and making, digital and social media marketing, commercial art and graphics. A modern display centre will also be established to showcase the products prepared by students, who will also be provided with career opportunities as well.