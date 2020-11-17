Minister lists measures to control price-hike

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that the Punjab government had taken a number of measures to cope with grave problem of price-hike.

Talking to APP here, he said that the government had established 375 Sahulat Bazaars across the province including 31 in Lahore where 20kg and 10kg flour bags were available for Rs 840 and Rs 420, respectively. "We have also ensured availability of 20kg wheat flour bag at fix price of Rs 860 in the open market," he said and asserted that the Food Department was also ensuring supply of 25,000 metric tons of wheat to grinding mills daily on subsidised rate.

To a question, he said that other daily-use items and edibles were available at the government fixed prices at the Sahulat Bazaars. The relevant government departments were ensuring regular supply of imported sugar in Sahulat and Model Bazaars as well as in the open markets so that consumer could buy it at subsidised price.

More than 32 model bazaars had also been providing relief on edibles to consumers in various cities of the province. While strategy has also been worked out to expend the scope of Model Bazaars at Tehsil level and locations are also being marked for establishing such bazaars in cities lacking this facility. Muft Kisan Stalls (Free Farmers Stalls) have also been set up in these bazaars to facilitate farmers and growers. At these stalls, the farmers can sale their produce i.e. fruit and vegetables, he added.

Responding to a query, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that over 45 million people visit 32 Model Bazaars every year to get food item and commodities at subsidized rates, while around 1925 families have managed to earn their livelihood in these model bazaars.

To another question, he said that the government had promulgated Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020 under which hoarders will be awarded non-bailable punishment of three years imprisonment. While, commissioners and deputy commissioners have also been empowered to raid any godown to check hoarding, and the special magistrate is bound to decide about the confiscated/ seized goods within 30 days.

Besides, 50 per cent earning/sale amount of the confiscated/seized goods will be deposited in the government exchequer, he added. Under the ordinance, he continued, all the dealers are bound to provide all record of sale, purchase and stocks to the officer concerned and in case of provision of any fake document/record, the respective dealer will have to pay fine up to one million rupees.

The provincial industries minister said that an android mobile application 'Qeemat' has also been developed for the consumers in order to control and monitor the quality and prices of food items in Model and Sahulat Bazaars. Through this application, the people are informed about the prices of edibles on daily bases so that they know the current price of a specific item. Apart from this, a toll-free number 0800-02345 has also been issued for the people and they can register their complaints regarding inflated prices and profiteering through this number and the relevant department takes action on the public complaints within two hours. He mentioned that in 2019, 15 million people had benefited from 309 Ramzan Bazaars set up across the province during month of Ramazan. Though no Ramzan Bazaars were set up due to Coronavirus pandemic this year, the government extended financial assistance under Ehsas Kafalat Programme to the poor and deserving families during the holy month.

In order to monitor the prices of essential items, third party validation is also ensured through existing monitoring mechanism, and teams of Urban Unit, Special Branch, Provincial Industries and Trade Department. He said that Consumer Courts have also been established in 17 districts of the province, while establishment of Punjab Price Control Authority is in final stage. The government has also taken comprehensive measures for free delivery of fruit and vegetable in five major cities i.e. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan.