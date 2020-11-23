UrduPoint.com
Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Hints At Inspector-less Regime For Factories

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:14 PM

Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal hints at inspector-less regime for factories

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that an inspector-less regime was being introduced for factories by eliminating the intervention in the name of inspections so as to ensure smooth operations of industrial operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that an inspector-less regime was being introduced for factories by eliminating the intervention in the name of inspections so as to ensure smooth operations of industrial operations.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) to discussed different issues here at Civil Secretariat. The delegation consisted of APTPMA (Faisalabad) Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed, Senior Vice Chairman Rehan Ashraf, Malik Salman Zia, Safeer Shehzad and others.

Mian Aslam said that textile sector was playing an important role in improving national economy and an important sector providing ample employment to the people. He assured that genuine problems of this sector would be resolved on priority basis.

The minister said that provision of a neat and clean atmosphere to the coming generations was the collective responsibility, therefore, environment protection rules must be fully followed by all factories/production units, and latest technology should be optimally utilized to decrease air pollution.

Factories should not use such fuels which pollute the environment, he added.

The minister asked the Association to set up industrial units at the plots provided to them in industrial centres and rights of the labourers must be cured.

On this occasion, the delegation demanded the government to give representation to textile committees in environment protection committees. The delegation also paid tributes to the services rendered by Mian Aslam Iqbal for the restoration of corona-hit industries. The delegates acknowledged that the PTI government has given full attention to the textile sector.

Environment Protection Department (EPD) Director General, Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) CEO Javed Ilyas, FIEDMC (Faisalabad) CEO Aamir Saleemi and officersof the industries department were also present.

