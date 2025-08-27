Minister Mujtaba meets IMF delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman Wednesday met with a high-level delegation of the IMF. The meeting focused on Punjab’s current financial position, enhancement of provincial resources, and ongoing fiscal reforms.

The Finance Minister said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government is committed to fiscal discipline, transparency, and people-friendly policies. He added that concrete steps are being taken to enhance provincial resources and revenues, with comprehensive financial reforms already underway.

Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlighted that the Punjab government presented a surplus budget of Rs. 630 billion for the current fiscal year, which reflects the province’s commitment to financial stability and prudent strategy. He further noted that Punjab is playing its full role in meeting the targets of fiscal stability in coordination with the Federal government.

The Finance Minister said that maximum fiscal space is being created for development and welfare projects to provide direct relief to the people. He emphasized that guidance from global institutions like the IMF will play a constructive role in helping Punjab achieve its sustainable development goals.

The IMF delegation appreciated the Punjab government’s financial policies and initiatives and shared proposals for enhancing tax revenues and ensuring more efficient utilization of resources.

The Finance Minister concluded: “Our policy is not just about improving numbers, but about improving lives. By increasing revenues and ensuring transparency, we are laying the foundations of a stronger and more sustainable economy."