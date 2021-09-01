UrduPoint.com

Minister, Multan Chamber's Delegation Discuss Industry Problems

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:45 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and a delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) led by its Vice President Mian Shafi Anis Sheikh Wednesday discussed issues facing the Multan industry and industrialists

During the meeting held here at Civil Secretariat, the delegation demanded special economic zone in Multan, establishment of new industrial estates, revival of cotton crop for the development of textile sector and solution to tax related issues.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the delegation of resolution their problems. He said that full autonomy of South Punjab Secretariat was a historic step of the PTI government.

He said that it was time to increase the production of cotton for the promotion of the textile sector and the government was serious about increasing cotton cultivated area and production of this value added crop.

Interest free small loans were being given for rehabilitation of cottage industry in the whole province.

New industrial estates had been set up in different areas of South Punjab and an industrial estate was also being set up on 400 acres in Muzaffargarh in first phase while in the next phase an industrial estate would be set up over 1500 acres of land.

Mian Aslam Iqbal announced that he would soon visit Multan and a package for the promotion of industries would be announce, asserting that the government was focusing on industrial colonization along with establishing new industrial estates .

The provincial minister said that Multan Food Directorate of Punjab Food Authority would be empowered to facilitate the food industry of Multan.

Mian Aslam said that a request would be made to the Chief Minister for construction of overhead bridge at the Nadrabad railway crossing for the facilitation of industrialists. He said that he was the representative of the industrialists and all their legitimate issues would be resolved.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary, MD PSIC (Punjab SmallIndustries Corporation), Chief Operating Officer Punjab board of Investment and Trade and concernedofficers were also present.

