Minister Of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaa Heads Saudi Arabia's Delegation To IMF-WB 2023 Spring Meetings

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, is heading the Kingdom's delegation in the upcoming 2023 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, as well as for the 2nd meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, is heading the Kingdom's delegation in the upcoming 2023 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, as well as for the 2nd meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

The Saudi Delegation will also include the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Ayman Alsayari, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Almarshad, the Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal Policies and International Relations Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, the Deputy Minister for International Affairs Dr. Ryadh Alkhareif, the Deputy Minister for Macro-Fiscal Policies Thamer Aljared, and a number of specialists from the Ministry of Finance, Saudi Central Bank, Saudi Fund for Development, and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.

The Minister will attend the meetings of both the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the IMF and the Development Committee (DC) of the World Bank Group. The IMFC will discuss global economic developments and advises the IMF on the direction of its work as well as the priorities of the coming period. The DC will discuss the Evolution of the World Bank Group, with the aim of better addressing the scale of development challenges.

In addition, the Minister and the Governor will attend the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting on 12-13 April 2023 under the Indian Presidency. The meeting will foster in-depth discussions on risks to the global economic recovery that have materialized since their February meeting.

