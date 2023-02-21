Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan Iqbal appreciates PBS on launch of portal for first ever digital census

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan Iqbal appreciated Pakistan Beauru of Statistics (PBS) on successful launch of the first milestone i.e., Self-Enumeration Portal "An Innovation" and directed all stakeholders for following the timelines of Census and assure credible, reliable and transparent Census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan Iqbal appreciated Pakistan Beauru of Statistics (PBS) on successful launch of the first milestone i.e., Self-Enumeration Portal "An Innovation" and directed all stakeholders for following the timelines of Census and assure credible, reliable and transparent Census.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal, PD&SI chaired the sixth meeting of Census Monitoring Committee (constituted in pursuance of decision taken in 49th meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) to oversee/ monitor Census activities to ensure an expeditious, transparent and credible census operation), said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Members of Committee from all relevant departments and stakeholders o which includes Chief Secretaries of all provinces, Secretaries, DG Military Operations Directorate, SMBR, and senior officers from education Department, NADRA etc.

The main purpose of the meeting was to review the progress regarding the activities of first-ever Digital census and allied matters regarding field operations, Financial requirements etc.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, presented in detail the progress on activities of 7th Population and Housing Census related activities.

He apprised the chair about the progress main milestone that PBS and other Stakeholders have achieved and Self- Enumeration Portal, have been launched successfully on February 20, 2023, through which data can be entered from February 20, 2023 to March 3, 2023 which will facilitate users in the census process for getting them counted.

It was informed that after opening of Self-Enumeration portal, 809,928 people have visited the portal and data of 9682 families have enumerated themselves successfully in less than 24 hours.

He further informed that PBS is all prepared to start the gigantic Field Exercise of 7th Population and Housing Census as per given timelines i.e., from March 1, 2023 to April 1, 2023.

The matter of possibility of inclusion of CNIC number in the census software was deliberated in detail for identification of Aliens.

After detail deliberations and consent of stakeholders it was decided that all efforts may be made to include it in software for collection of credible data and before the census field operations for data collections.

However, Provincial governments must give their written consent within two days regarding the matter. Further data of all persons will be collected either they have CNIC or not as per the objective of Census.

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives emphasized on the authenticity of Census process which is a huge National exercise.

He said there should be no compromise on timelines. Census should be transparent and will be successful with the joint efforts of all organizations involved. Provinces should be onboard and consensus must be made on all issues to avoid any controversy and effective utilization of resources.

PBS along with collaborating partners ensured that the Census process will be conducted with full dedication within approved timeline i.e., March 1, 2023 to April 1, 2023, and they will jointly make it possible to provide reliable data for evidence0 based policy making.