Minister, PIEDMC Chief Discuss Industrialization

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Muhammad Anis Khawaja on Thursday discussed matters pertaining to industrialization in the province

The minister directed the chairman to accelerate the pace of ongoing development projects in the industrial centers being organized by the PIEDMC to strengthen the provincial economy and creation of job opportunities.

Provincial Minister Aslam Iqbal noted that there was a favourable environment for trade and investment in Punjab and maintained that the investors should take benefit from the available opportunities.

Special Economic Zones were engines of economic development and growth and there were vast investment opportunities for domestic and foreign investors in these zones, he remarked. He said that world-class infrastructure had been provided in the industrial centers to attract the business community. Ten Special Economic Zones would be established in different parts of Punjab and these zones would be the forerunner of the industrial revolution in the province. Those investing in special economic zones would get an income tax exemption for ten years, he concluded.

Muhammad Anis Khawaja informed about progress on the ongoing development works in the industrial centres.

