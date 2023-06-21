Minister praises free micro-financing model of Akhuwat Foundation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Industry, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil on Wednesday praised the free micro-financing model of Akhuwat Foundation for the promotion of health and education, rehabilitation works, development of the agricultural sector and poverty alleviation in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of the welfare organization here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The delegation of the organization briefed the provincial minister about the operational responsibilities and the activities being carried out in various sectors for social development.

Besides, Managing Director (MD) Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Abdul Ghaffar, Director General (DG) Industries, Barkatullah, Director (Finance) TEVTA), Munir Gul, representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and UNDP project were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister requested the welfare organization to increase its support in technical and vocational education training, financial support of low-level business start-ups and solarization of industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The initiative, he said, will help industrial development in the province and help the poor section of the society to stand on their own feet.

The delegation of Akhuwat Foundation told the minister that the welfare organization is performing its services in various fields for social development through many financial means, including Islamic microfinance schemes for starting small businesses, educational services, provision of health facilities and other services.

The delegation told the provincial minister that the organization performs services across the country in various fields with financial funds and charity sources provided by the governments for special programmes and expressed desire to expand its services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . The caretaker minister proposed to increase the existing loan limit from Rs 75,000 to Rs 200,000 under the free credit programme initiated by the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) through Akhuwat in the merged districts and said that both organizations should sit together and take an in-depth review and reach a final decision.

The provincial minister said that any joint programme by (TEVTA) and Akhuwat to support skilled persons to set up their own businesses and provision of financial assistance and evolving of strategy in this regard will go a long way in standing skilled persons on their own feet.

On this occasion, the minister also discussed cooperation regarding solarization of industries with Akhuwat Foundation to which the delegation assured him full support on behalf of their institution.

The caretaker minister and the representatives of Akhuwat Foundation also agreed to continue further communication in this regard.