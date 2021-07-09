UrduPoint.com
Minister, PRGMEA Discuss Garment Sector Issues

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed garment sector problems with a delegation of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA North Zone) led by its Chairman Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh here on Friday.

They discussed issues of property tax, city government tax, Wasa, and social security etc. The delegation also acknowledged the minister's efforts in providing better facilities to the business community.

The minister assured the PRGMEA delegation of resolving their genuine issues and directed the additional secretary commerce to coordinate with departments concerned immediately to resolve the issues of the garment sector.

He said: "Being a minister for industry and trade, I am the representative of industrialists and I am committed to solve your legitimate problems.

" The minister said that all dry ports of Punjab would be fully functional. A third party system had been introduced for the inspection of boilers and this new system had eliminated blackmailing of inspectors, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government's industrialists friendly policies were yielding positive results, and worldclass development works were in full swing in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park and a multi-purpose business center was also being set up there.

The minister said that the investment of the garment sector in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park wouldbe welcomed .

The PRGMEA delegation included former chairman Muhammad Naseer Malik, General Secretary Muhammad Ashiq Siddiqui, Executive Committee Members Syed Emad Raza, Sheikh Farrukh Iqbal, Member Manzoor Nadeem and others while relevant officers were also present.

