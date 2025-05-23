Minister Reassured Timely Policy Support For Tobacco Sector Stability, Exports
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, met with a delegation from Philip Morris International to discuss matters related to the tobacco industry’s regulatory environment, export performance and future prospects, says a press release issued here Friday.
During the meeting, the minister directed early processing of the Minimum Indicative price (MIP) notification.
He underscored the importance of timely administrative actions in avoiding uncertainty and financial disruption for stakeholders, particularly farmers and exporters.
The minister reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring a predictable and efficient regulatory process that supports agricultural industries and protects the interests of growers.
He emphasized that agriculture-linked sectors like tobacco play a critical role in employment, rural development, and foreign exchange earnings.
Highlighting the tobacco sector’s growing contribution to the national economy, Rana Tanveer Hussain noted that Pakistan’s tobacco exports have now crossed the USD 100 million mark, with substantial foreign exchange inflow benefiting the country.
He acknowledged the role of multinational corporations operating responsibly within Pakistan’s legal and regulatory framework and contributing positively to national development.
The minister stressed the importance of maintaining centralized oversight at the Federal level to ensure coherence in policymaking and to avoid regulatory fragmentation, which can hinder sectoral growth.
He reaffirmed that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will continue to work proactively with all stakeholders to promote a stable, investment-friendly environment.
He concluded by assuring that the concerns raised during the meeting are being taken seriously and that steps are being taken to facilitate early resolution in the larger interest of national economic development.
