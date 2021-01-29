Minister reviews colonization of industrial estates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting to review colonization of industrial estates under the PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) so as to provide these with necessary infrastructure.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi, CEO Javed Ilyas, board member Arif Qasim and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that 71 new industrial units had been established in Sundar Industrial Estate during the last one year while Nabeel Hashmi informed that a paid internship programme was also being started.

While giving in-principle approval to expansion in Sundar Industrial Estate, the minister directed to devise and submit a feasible model in the next meeting.

He expressed satisfaction that work is in progress on Quaid-i-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura. The minister also directed that construction of the interchange, labour colony, business centre and provision of necessary infrastructure should be completed within the timeline as it would expedite the colonization of industrial estates.

He added that industrialization process has been expedited due to the investor-friendly policies and the ease of doing business approach of the PTI government.

The government policies also were benefiting the masses as the establishment of new industries in industrial estates had created innumerable job opportunities, concluded the minister.