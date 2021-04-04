Minister reviews commodities availability, prices for Ramazan

Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting to review availability and prices of essential commodities before the Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting to review availability and prices of essential commodities before the Ramazan.

Held here at Civil Secretariat, the meeting also reviewed various issues relating to arrangements for the establishment of Ramazan bazaars across the province to facilitate the consumers. The meeting decided to intensify indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

The minister said the administrative officers should work actively to prevent illegal profiteering and hoarding, besides ensuring sale of sugar, ghee, flour and other essential commodities at government rates throughout the province. Sale of food items over and above the fixed prices would not be tolerated, he warned. Strict action should be taken against those who did not display price lists at prominent places, he said.

He mentioned that a Ramazan Package of Rs. 7 billion was being given to provide substantial relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan, while 313 Ramazan bazaars would be opened across the province from 25th of Sha'ban, where fruit, vegetable, lentils, basins, dates and other essentials items would be available at the rates of 2018.

In Ramazan bazaars, he said, 10kg wheat flour bag would be available at Rs 375. Ghee, chicken and eggs would be available in these bazaars less than Rs 10-15 from open markets. He said the quality, supply and prices of edibles would be monitored in Ramazan bazaars with the help of modern technology and implementation of coronavirus SOPs would also be ensured.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned that best arrangements should be made for the convenience of consumers in Ramadan bazaars. The availability and prices of essential commodities in the markets should be closely monitored. Secretary Industries and Commerce, DG Industries, Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officers attended the meeting. Commissioners from across the province attended the meeting via video link.