Minister Reviews Electricity Matters Of FIEDMC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting to review matters pertaining to supply of electricity to the industries established in industrial zones under FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industiral Estates Development and Management Company).

Provincial Industries Department's spokesman told media that the minister expressed strong displeasure over delay in supply of electricity connection to the industries and reprimanded the FIEDMC General Manager as well as the representatives of FESCO (Faisalabad Electric Supply Company). He regretted that transformer was not installed for 19 months to provide electricity to the industrial units of FIEDMC.

The minister directed the FESCO to avoid creating unnecessary hurdles in provision of electricity to the industries. He also directed the FIEDMC to proactively perform for the benefit of the investors and made it clear that there was no room for any negligence as the government wanted to colonialize industrial estates. The colonization of industries would create job opportunities and the FESCO should devise a formula of load distribution for industries in the light of the recommendations of the FIEDMC and electricity load distribution should be rationalized, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed, CEO FIEDMC Amir Saleemi, GM FDMC, Chief Engineer FESCO and others.

