Minister Reviews Environment Department's Performance

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:33 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of Environment Protection Department and future strategy, here in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Monday

Directing to conduct performance audit of shifting of brick kilns to ZigZag technology, the provincial minister said that environmental study of brick kilns operations over modern technology was necessary. He said that benefits of using national resources should reach the people.

The provincial minister said that a committee for mapping industries would be set up, while a committee comprising officers from the Department of Environmental Protection, Industry and Commerce, Urban Unit and officers of other related departments, would complete the work within two months and submit a report.

The Secretary Environment Department briefed about the reorganization of the department, Punjab Green Development Program, e-environmental initiative and other development programmes of the department. He said that 30 air quality monitoring stations and 15 water quality monitoring stations would be set up under Punjab Green Development Programme.

Head of Special Monitoring Unit Fazil Asif and concerned officers of Environment Protection Department attended the meeting.

