Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 12:32 AM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting to review the performance of the Environmental Protection Department and its capacity building and future strategy, here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on Monday

Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Secretary Environmental Protection department Syed Mubashar Hussain, head of special monitoring unit Fazeel Asif and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing and new schemes under the ADP of the department. The meeting decided to accelerate the pace of implementation of the Punjab Green Development program.

While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that in terms of environmental protection, mapping of all the industries of Punjab will be done with the participation of the urban unit.

Brick kilns will also be included in the mapping process. All industrial units will be made bound to install air quality monitors, he added.

The minister directed that a comprehensive awareness campaign be launched regarding environmental protection. Institutions concerned with controlling environmental pollution should fulfil their responsibilities. Letters should be sent to those responsible for this purpose, he added.

He also directed that a policy should be formulated to make it mandatory to cover sand and mud trolleys in the city. Vehicles and industries creating pollution should be classified and an action plan should be formulated, he added.

Secretary Protection Environmental department Syed Mubashar Hussain briefed the meeting that one window cell in the department is fully operational and a new smog policy has also been prepared on the directions of the Prime Minister.

