Minister reviews essential items prices, monitoring mechanism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Task Force on Price Control to review availability of essential commodities, prices and monitoring mechanism.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officers attended the meeting, while commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers from across the province attended the meeting through video link.

The Minister took stern notice of the sale of essential commodities at exorbitant prices in some areas and ordered to seal the shops of habitual profiteers.

He directed to focus on locally produced sugar in the markets.

He said that since the administration notifies the prices then why it is not implemented, asserting that administrative officers also have the responsibility to implement the price which they notify. He said that people are getting significant relief from Sahulat (convenience) Bazaars set up across the province where flour, sugar, pulses and other commodities are available at lower prices than the open market. He said the administration should work actively to eradicate profiteering in the markets.