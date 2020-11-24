UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Essential Items Prices, Monitoring Mechanism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Minister reviews essential items prices, monitoring mechanism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Task Force on Price Control to review availability of essential commodities, prices and monitoring mechanism.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officers attended the meeting, while commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers from across the province attended the meeting through video link.

The Minister took stern notice of the sale of essential commodities at exorbitant prices in some areas and ordered to seal the shops of habitual profiteers.

He directed to focus on locally produced sugar in the markets.

He said that since the administration notifies the prices then why it is not implemented, asserting that administrative officers also have the responsibility to implement the price which they notify. He said that people are getting significant relief from Sahulat (convenience) Bazaars set up across the province where flour, sugar, pulses and other commodities are available at lower prices than the open market. He said the administration should work actively to eradicate profiteering in the markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Police Agriculture Sale Price Jahanian Market Commerce From Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

32 minutes ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 32,158 new licences during fi ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.