UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Online Registration Of Technical Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal reviewed the process of online registration of technical and vocational institutions during his visit to the office of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA), on Wednesday.

PSDA Director General Moazzam Iqbal Sipra gave a briefing on online registration of technical and vocational institutions.

Provincial Minister said that digital system has been introduced to streamline technical education. Under this modern system, online registration of private and government technical education institutes is going on in PSDA.

He said that so far 1288 institutions have submitted online applications for registration out of which 1007 applications have been scrutinized and registration certificates have been issued to 30 institutions.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that technical education institutes were being brought under the umbrella of Punjab Skill Development Authority. Problems of poverty and unemployment will be overcome by promoting quality technical education. The provincial minister directed that special care be taken for transparency and quality in the process of registration of institutions.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Visit Commerce Government

