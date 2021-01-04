UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews PIEDMC Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Minister reviews PIEDMC matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting to review different issues relating to Punjab Industrial Estates Development Company (PIEDMC).

The minister was briefed that industrial units were being speedily established in industrial estates. The minister directed the PIEDMC to provide a list of industrial units established in the industrial estates after 2018 and also develop a dashboard in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) so that the necessary details of industrial units could be made available on one click.

The industrial estates are not meant for sale and purchase of plots but for industrialisation at the grassroots, he added. Instead of creating hurdles, he said, the investors should be provided facilities and the colonization of industrial units would restore the confidence of the investors.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a state-of-the-art industrial estate would be developed near Multan on Lahore-Multan Motorway, adding that the government was giving priority to industries which were a substitute for imports.

The government was encouraging exports, while decreasing dependence on imports, he added. The minister directed the authorities concerned to devise a plan of introducing the concept of corporate social responsibility and regretted that failure in benefitting from Rs 600 million worth Pakistan Drug Testing and Research Centre was deplorable. A financial model should be devised in this regard, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi, President Sunder Industrial Estate Haroon Ali, President Multan Industrial Estate Hussain Fazal and others.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Exports Punjab Motorway Company Sale Nabeel 2018 From Government Click Million

Recent Stories

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

2 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

26 minutes ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

32 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

57 minutes ago

UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.