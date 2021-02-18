UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews PIEDMC Performance

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:51 PM

Minister reviews PIEDMC performance

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review performance of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review performance of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed, CEO PIBT and others attended the meeting while chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi briefed about performance and future road map.

The minister said that a result-oriented strategy had been devised to expedite the industrialisation process and colonisation of industrial estates would usher in a new era of industrial development.

He directed to adopt a uniform policy for the expansion project of Sundar Industrial Estate, adding that construction of link roads should be included in the annual development programme.

Mian Aslam Iqbal further directed to take every step for colonization of industrial estates. He asserted that the law department may also be consulted in case of any amendment in relevant rules. PIEDMC should expedite the colonization process along with PIBT and a report about its past performance as well as future road map be presented, he directed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Company Road Nabeel May

Recent Stories

Nomination papers of 11 candidates for Senate poll ..

2 minutes ago

IPI emphasizes health and safety in use of flare g ..

2 minutes ago

Jinnah Sindh Medical University welcomes new batch ..

2 minutes ago

Deadly winter storm pushes into eastern US

2 minutes ago

Erdogan sues opposition rival in row over Iraq dea ..

9 minutes ago

Awareness walk against polythene bags held

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.