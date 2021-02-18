Minister reviews PIEDMC performance

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review performance of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review performance of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed, CEO PIBT and others attended the meeting while chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi briefed about performance and future road map.

The minister said that a result-oriented strategy had been devised to expedite the industrialisation process and colonisation of industrial estates would usher in a new era of industrial development.

He directed to adopt a uniform policy for the expansion project of Sundar Industrial Estate, adding that construction of link roads should be included in the annual development programme.

Mian Aslam Iqbal further directed to take every step for colonization of industrial estates. He asserted that the law department may also be consulted in case of any amendment in relevant rules. PIEDMC should expedite the colonization process along with PIBT and a report about its past performance as well as future road map be presented, he directed.