Minister Reviews Prices, Availability Of Essential Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Minister reviews prices, availability of essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired task force for price control meeting in which availability of essential edibles, their prices and monitoring process came under review.

It was decided during the meeting to expedite crackdown against the price-hikers and hoarders.

The Minister expressed his indignation on the administration over selling of flour, sugar and other essential items beyond fixed rates. He inquired about the ongoing price-hike in the markets and the role of administration to check and control it. He asserted that the administration and relevant officers should be aware of performing their duties in an efficient and effective manner. He stressed that the benefits should be provided to the people on account of giving billions of rupees subsidy on the essential items.

The Minister directed that effective steps should be taken to pre-empt profiteering and ensure 100 per cent implementation of the government decisions. He warned that there was no scope of committing any negligence or lapse in the duties. He emphasized that the real motive behind imposing fines and registering cases was to stop price hike. He vowed the PTI government would not allow price-hike mafia to exploit the masses.

Additional Secretary (I&T), DG Industries and officers of departments concerned participated in the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners and Police officers attended the meeting via video link.

