Open Menu

Minister Reviews Progress On Business Facilitation Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Minister reviews progress on Business Facilitation Centre

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review progress on Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) here at TEVTA Secretariat on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review progress on Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) here at TEVTA Secretariat on Saturday.

He said that BFC would be established on the ground floor of the Head Office of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) in the Al-Falah building, The Mall road, and the Punjab chief minister would inaugurate it the next month. He said that the focal persons for the departments concerned had been appointed at the Centre, asserting that now the investors would get respective NOCs (No Objection Certificate) and other facilities under one roof for setting up new factories. He said the Centre was a milestone in bringing new investment in the province.

The minister said that an effective system for monitoring the BFC's performance has been evolved, and Operational Review Committee and Steering Committee would monitor its performance. The committee, headed by Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, would have the representation of chambers of commerce and industry, and the relevant departments. SM Tanveer directed the authorities concerned to prepare the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the working of business facilitation.

Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce, Deputy Managing Director PSIC, focal persons and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Road Progress Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and min ..

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab c ..

11 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast v ..

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

13 minutes ago
 ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Si ..

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign minister ..

26 minutes ago
 Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling ..

Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

18 minutes ago
 At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

23 minutes ago
Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

23 minutes ago
 Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pres ..

Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pressure on Ten Hag

23 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf feli ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team ..

16 minutes ago
 Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s fami ..

Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

16 minutes ago
 LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Esta ..

LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Estate

16 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business