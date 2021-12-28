(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review progress on schemes of the Department of Industry and Commerce under the annual development programme (ADP) here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to further expedite utilisation of development funds and implementation of schemes and all wings of the department were assigned targets for completion of development schemes and utilisation of funds.

The provincial minister said the ongoing development work at PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) should be completed by Dec 31, 2022. Chunian Industrial Estate would be inaugurated on January 15, 2022, Bahawalpur on Feb 15 and Muzaffargarh Industrial Estate would on inaugurated on March 15.

World-class development work at these industrial estates would be completed expeditiously, he added.

The minister said that colonization of industrial estates would usher in a new era of industrial development in Punjab. The department would have to work hard to achieve the targets.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Department of Industry and Commerce, and its subsidiaries should fight for achievement of their goals.

The meeting was informed that 67 per cent development funds had been utilised on 28 schemes under the ADP. Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, DG Industries, senior economic adviser and officers concerned attended the meeting.