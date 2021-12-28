UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Progress On Industry Department's ADP Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Minister reviews progress on Industry Department's ADP projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review progress on schemes of the Department of Industry and Commerce under the annual development programme (ADP) here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to further expedite utilisation of development funds and implementation of schemes and all wings of the department were assigned targets for completion of development schemes and utilisation of funds.

The provincial minister said the ongoing development work at PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) should be completed by Dec 31, 2022. Chunian Industrial Estate would be inaugurated on January 15, 2022, Bahawalpur on Feb 15 and Muzaffargarh Industrial Estate would on inaugurated on March 15.

World-class development work at these industrial estates would be completed expeditiously, he added.

The minister said that colonization of industrial estates would usher in a new era of industrial development in Punjab. The department would have to work hard to achieve the targets.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Department of Industry and Commerce, and its subsidiaries should fight for achievement of their goals.

The meeting was informed that 67 per cent development funds had been utilised on 28 schemes under the ADP. Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, DG Industries, senior economic adviser and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Progress Muzaffargarh Chunian January March Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln bein ..

Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln being stolen annually: Swati

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 ml ..

DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 mln

6 minutes ago
 Georgian Justice Ministry Postpones Saakashvili's ..

Georgian Justice Ministry Postpones Saakashvili's Transfer to Jail for Health Re ..

6 minutes ago
 Egyptian Scientists Use Digital Technologies to Lo ..

Egyptian Scientists Use Digital Technologies to Look Inside King Amenhotep I Mum ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.