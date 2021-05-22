UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Progress On Quaid-i-Azam Business Park

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:11 PM

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday visited Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) Sheikhupura and reviewed the progress of the development works

Punjab Industiral Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi and CEO Ali Moazzam Syed briefed him on the current status of the development works.

Punjab Industiral Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi and CEO Ali Moazzam Syed briefed him on the current status of the development works.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project and directed to expedite the pace of development works to ensure timely completion.

Talking to media on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the strategy adopted for the industrial and economic development of the province was showing positive results and by providing modern facilities in industrial zones and investors were looking towards Punjab.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, equipped with modern facilities, would transform the economy of the region. He said that a labour colony and a center way business square would be set up in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park.

While, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi said that development works of the QABP were being completed on priority basis and the NHA (National Highways Authority) would also start work soon for construction of special interchange on Motorway-II.

