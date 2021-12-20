Minister reviews progress on Sialkot EPZ

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting here at Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the issues of colonization and improvement of infrastructure in Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Sialkot.

The meeting decided to constitute a board of EPZ to look after the improvement of infrastructure in the Export Processing Zone.

Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority Saifuddin Junejo, MD PSIC, members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that industrial units should be set up on acquired plots in Export Processing Zone, otherwise, the plots would be cancelled.

Plot owners should start construction by paying their dues, he added.

He said that 100 percent colonization of industrial zones was the policy of government and there would be no compromise on it. The Provincial Minister said that if Export Processing Zone Sialkot was 100 percent colonized then a new industrial estate would be established here.

It was informed that there are total 881 plots in Export Processing Zone Sialkot. As many as 121 plotshave been colonized while construction work on 436 plots is in progress while 300 plots have beencanceled due to non-commencement of construction.