Minister Reviews Proposals For Ramadan Relief Package-2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed various proposals relating to Ramadan Relief Package 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed various proposals relating to Ramadan Relief Package 2020.

Chairing a high-level meeting here at Civil Secretariat, the minister discussed and reviewed in detail various options with regard to provision of relief in electricity and gas bills, fiscal aid and providing essential items through home delivery system at subsidized rates under the proposed Ramadan package.

The participants of the meeting also expressed their complete consensus for provision of relief in electricity and gas bills. It was also decided that recommendations would be submitted to Punjab Cabinet for final approval.

Provincial Minister assured that targeted subsidy would be given in the absence of Ramadan Bazaars during the Ramadan and government would also provide relief to the poor and destitute.

He expressed the concern that common man was badly affected due to coronavirus outbreak and vowed to provide them all out support and help.

Aslam Iqbal said that recommendations relating to targeted subsidy and line of action would be submitted in cabinet meeting for final decision in this regard.

Secretaries of Industries and Trade, Agriculture, food and senior officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.

