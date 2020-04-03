UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Steps For Edibles At Fixed Price

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:43 AM

Minister reviews steps for edibles at fixed price

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over task force for price control committee meeting here at CM Office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over task force for price control committee meeting here at CM Office on Thursday.

Minister reviewed steps taken for ensuring the provision of essential edibles in the markets and their selling at fixed rates in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the spokesperson, Secretary Industries and Trade Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Additional Secretary, DG Industries, DGPR and concerned officers present in the meeting while provincial food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhary, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and police officers joined the meeting via video-link.

During the meeting, it was decided to extend home delivery facility mechanism of essential items.

Aslam Iqbal while addressing the participants asserted that stores and shops found involved in repeatedly violating government fixed rates would be sealed. He said that fines would be imposed on store and shopkeeper owners for not displaying price lists.

Minister directed concerned officers and administration to ensure 100 percent implementation on price control mechanism.

He stressed that government machinery should also ensure availability of 20 kg flour bag across the province on fixed price, adding no negligence and inefficiency would be tolerated.

Aslam Iqbal directed district supply management committees to keep a strict watch on the provision and availability of essential commodities in their respective districts. "No complaint relating to non-availability of any item should be surfaced and it is basic responsibility of administration to ensure selling of essential items at fixed prices," concluded Aslam Iqbal.

Provincial Food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhary while addressing the participants via video-link stated that problem of flour scarcity and hike in its prices occurred at few places owing to panic buying beyond needs which caused disturbance in supply chain mechanism.

The functioning of 'Qeemat App Punjab' and performance of price control magistratesalso came under review during the meeting.

