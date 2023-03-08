Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta jointly presided over a meeting of the Poultry Association, here on Wednesday.

The secretary, representatives of Livestock Department and the Poultry Association Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf also attended the meeting.

The objective of the meeting was to encourage the poultry sector to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan. The representatives of the association shared their concerns including unprecedented price-hike of soybean hampering the provision of low price chicken.

The minister assured the association that their concerns would be forwarded to the highest levels for their early address.