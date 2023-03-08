UrduPoint.com

Minister, Secretary Co-chair Poultry Association Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association meeting

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta jointly presided over a meeting of the Poultry Association, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta jointly presided over a meeting of the Poultry Association, here on Wednesday.

The secretary, representatives of Livestock Department and the Poultry Association Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf also attended the meeting.

The objective of the meeting was to encourage the poultry sector to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan. The representatives of the association shared their concerns including unprecedented price-hike of soybean hampering the provision of low price chicken.

The minister assured the association that their concerns would be forwarded to the highest levels for their early address.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

39 seconds ago
 Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, ..

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech in wood and woodworking i ..

31 minutes ago
 Women diplomats lauded for serving country with le ..

Women diplomats lauded for serving country with leadership, professionalism

13 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportuni ..

Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportunities: Khetran

13 minutes ago
 Women role significant in crop production; produce ..

Women role significant in crop production; produce half food in developing world ..

13 minutes ago
 Awareness of digital security laws vital to protec ..

Awareness of digital security laws vital to protect women from exploitations

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.