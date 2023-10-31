Minister stresses for linkage between technical institutes, industries

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical Education (IC&TE) and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah has emphasized effective linkage between technical training institutions and industries to meet the demand of generating skilled workers for public and private institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical Education (IC&TE) and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah has emphasized effective linkage between technical training institutions and industries to meet the demand of generating skilled workers for public and private institutions.

During a visit to the Government College of Technology (GCT) Peshawar on Tuesday, the provincial minister directed

the management of the college that being the main technical institution of the province, it should monitor the training activities of the students in the industries to get practical training in the final period of the degree courses.

In this regard, he directed that the institution should develop an app which could help in monitoring the training activities of students sent to industries through mobile and central dashboards. He also directed to activate this project in the next two months.

During the visit, the provincial minister reviewed the curricular activities and practical training imparted to the students of the college,

During the briefing, the caretaker minister directed that the institution should take steps to get the International Standardization Organization (ISO) certification to recognise its high quality at the global level while in this

regard, he instructed to fulfil all the process formalities for getting this accreditation within one month time.

The caretaker minister also directed to link of the library of the college with the Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s digital library for the students of the college to get use of the HEC digital faculty for academic and research activities.

Declaring the auto lab and other modern mechanical laboratories very useful in the practical training of the college, the caretaker minister urged their utilisation to earn income for the institution. He said that the range of possible services provided by the institution in this regard should be expanded beyond the training of students and it should to be used to meet the requirements of various public and private institutions and industries.

He further said that this step will not only increase the financial resources of the institution but also will be beneficial for the potential collaboration and linking between the college and other institutions and industries as well.

The caretaker minister expressed that the institution should initiate measures to control its financial expenses and convert its energy needs to solar energy, due to the current financial situation, as, the sustainable solution to energy needs is the use of solar energy in the future.

The minister in this regard, directed to expedite the work on the already approved project.

Regarding bringing required positive changes in the present syllabus of BS Civil and Electrical Technologies, the caretaker minister assured to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education to take steps to improve the quality of these technologies.

He suggested to the college management to take benefit from the labs of PCSIR (Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) Peshawar in some required practical training and make a memorandum of understanding with the

said organization to use the laboratory equipment of that renowned organization.

Keeping in view the demand for skilled labour in the Gulf countries, he directed to train the students of civil technology and especially quantity surveying in modern methods while also emphasized on giving importance to AutoCAD courses.

He also stressed upon the teaching through graphics and animation and suggested using the services of expert teachers

of Air University for free to introduce it in the college to increase the capacity of the teachers.

The caretaker minister highlighted the bright opportunities available for skilled people in the province and said that there is a dire need of skilled people in the province at this time, which includes skilled people of all kinds.

He said that 9 new industrial zones including three special economic zones are being established in the province and 18 industrial units are currently being established in Rashakai Special Zone only, in which a unit of electric vehicles manufacturing will also be set up, while a unit for making the latest technology will also be established in Hattar Special Economic Zone.

He clarified that our local people will be able to get employment in these industries only when they have the required skills and training, so our training institutions must train the youth to take advantage of these opportunities.

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister also visited various training workshops of the college and interacted with the students there and appreciated their training activities.