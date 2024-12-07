Minister Takes Notice Of Farmers' Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday took notice of farmers' complaints regarding the low prices of sugarcane by sugar mills.
Chairing the Sugar Advisory Board meeting, the minister directed the Sugar Commissioner to present a report on sugarcane prices in the next meeting, said a news release.
Tanveer emphasized that the exploitation of farmers will not be tolerated and stressed that sugar mill owners must pay the fair price of sugarcane to farmers.
The board also reviewed the current situation of sugar stocks in the country and expressed complete satisfaction with the current sugar reserves in the country.
The timely commencement of the sugar crushing season is a significant achievement, Rana Tanveer remarked.
