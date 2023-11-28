Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

Federal Minister of Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz lays the ground to boost Bilateral Trade in a meeting with Kuwait Investment Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Federal Minister of Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz lays the ground to boost Bilateral Trade in a meeting with Kuwait Investment Authority.

Minister of Commerce Dr. Gohar Ejaz, alongside Ministers of Finance, Law, and Energy, engaged in a productive dialogue with the top echelon of the Kuwait Investment Authority, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in Kuwait, focused on fortifying the economic ties between Pakistan and Kuwait through enhanced investment cooperation.

During the meeting, the minister held collaborative discussions with the CEOs of Kuwait's Largest Government Funds and Economic Development Institutions. The comprehensive talks explored avenues to deepen investment partnerships between the two nations, with a commitment to a mutually beneficial and enduring collaboration.

Highlighting Pakistan's strengths, Gohar Ejaz emphasized the nation's honest and hardworking population of 250 million, positioning it as the fifth largest in the world. With 60% of the population below the age of 30, he underscored Pakistan's ambitious vision for the decade—marking it as a pivotal period for the country's development and prosperity.

The minister outlined Pakistan's strategy to unlock opportunities across diverse sectors, including Agriculture, Mining, Petrochemicals, Steel, and the exploration of oil, gas, and other natural resources. He also emphasized the development of human resources for the IT sector, opening doors for investment in industry, domestic commerce, and export.

While acknowledging the current trade standing at $100 billion, the minister envisioned Pakistan's trade potential at $1 trillion. He outlined the goal of elevating the GDP from $300 billion to $3 trillion, making Pakistan an unparalleled investment destination in the coming decade.

To facilitate and streamline investment, the minister highlighted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), emphasizing its one-window approach to meet investor needs effectively.

With its strategic geographical location, burgeoning population, and abundant natural resources, Pakistan stands poised to emerge as the most valuable asset for global investors in the forthcoming decade.