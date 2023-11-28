Open Menu

Minister To Boost Trade Kuwait Investment Authority

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

Federal Minister of Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz lays the ground to boost Bilateral Trade in a meeting with Kuwait Investment Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Federal Minister of Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz lays the ground to boost Bilateral Trade in a meeting with Kuwait Investment Authority.

Minister of Commerce Dr. Gohar Ejaz, alongside Ministers of Finance, Law, and Energy, engaged in a productive dialogue with the top echelon of the Kuwait Investment Authority, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in Kuwait, focused on fortifying the economic ties between Pakistan and Kuwait through enhanced investment cooperation.

During the meeting, the minister held collaborative discussions with the CEOs of Kuwait's Largest Government Funds and Economic Development Institutions. The comprehensive talks explored avenues to deepen investment partnerships between the two nations, with a commitment to a mutually beneficial and enduring collaboration.

Highlighting Pakistan's strengths, Gohar Ejaz emphasized the nation's honest and hardworking population of 250 million, positioning it as the fifth largest in the world. With 60% of the population below the age of 30, he underscored Pakistan's ambitious vision for the decade—marking it as a pivotal period for the country's development and prosperity.

The minister outlined Pakistan's strategy to unlock opportunities across diverse sectors, including Agriculture, Mining, Petrochemicals, Steel, and the exploration of oil, gas, and other natural resources. He also emphasized the development of human resources for the IT sector, opening doors for investment in industry, domestic commerce, and export.

While acknowledging the current trade standing at $100 billion, the minister envisioned Pakistan's trade potential at $1 trillion. He outlined the goal of elevating the GDP from $300 billion to $3 trillion, making Pakistan an unparalleled investment destination in the coming decade.

To facilitate and streamline investment, the minister highlighted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), emphasizing its one-window approach to meet investor needs effectively.

With its strategic geographical location, burgeoning population, and abundant natural resources, Pakistan stands poised to emerge as the most valuable asset for global investors in the forthcoming decade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Agriculture Kuwait Oil Gas Commerce From Government Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

29 minutes ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

29 minutes ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

29 minutes ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

29 minutes ago
 Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

38 minutes ago
 MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology par ..

MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology park in Multan

37 minutes ago
All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing a ..

All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing arrested

47 minutes ago
 PAF College Sargodha wins bilingual declamation co ..

PAF College Sargodha wins bilingual declamation contest at Sadiq Public School

47 minutes ago
 Economy recovers, posts growth of 2.13% in Q1: NAC ..

Economy recovers, posts growth of 2.13% in Q1: NAC estimates

47 minutes ago
 FIA steps up action against Hawala/Hundi, illegal ..

FIA steps up action against Hawala/Hundi, illegal currency exchange traders

47 minutes ago
 Sindhi stresses to enhance Pak-China bilateral exc ..

Sindhi stresses to enhance Pak-China bilateral exchanges in education, tech

53 minutes ago
 Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani high ..

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani highlights significance of Pak-EU ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business