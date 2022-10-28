UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges Diversification Of Pakistan's Export Portfolio With EU

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Minister urges diversification of Pakistan's export portfolio with EU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with Executive Vice President of European Union Commission and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels on Friday expressed Pakistan's desire to diversify its export portfolio with EU.

The commerce minister was joined by Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, said a press release from the Pakistan's embassy in Belgium.

During his meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, the minister underscored that the GSP Plus facility had been mutually beneficial and played an important role in the growth of trade between the two sides.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment towards the effective implementation of GSP Plus-related international Conventions and hoped that the new scheme would continue to focus on its Primary aims of sustainable development, good governance and poverty alleviation without overburdening the partner countries with fresh conditionalities.

Naveed Qamar stressed that investment from the EU in manufacturing and agro-food sectors will help Pakistan diversify its exports to EU in a sustainable manner.While highlighting the importance of Pakistan-EU trade and investment relations, Vice President Dombrovskis reaffirmed EU Commission's interest in further strengthening this partnership;

