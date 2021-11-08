UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits City Areas To Check Flour, Sugar Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

Minister visits city areas to check flour, sugar prices

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday visited different areas of the city to review the situation of flour and sugar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday visited different areas of the city to review the situation of flour and sugar.

The provincial minister reviewed the availability and prices of sugar and flour at various shops and stores. Consumers expressed satisfaction over the availability of sugar and flour at fixed prices, he said.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the provincial minister said that sugar at Rs 90 per kg and 20 kg bag of flour at Rs 1,100 was available everywhere.

There was no difference between the sweetness and nutrition of imported sugar and local sugar.

Mian Aslam Iqbal warned that hoarders and illegal profiteers should correct themselves otherwise their shops would be sealed instead of imposing fine or register a case against them.

If there is any difficulty in obtaining sugar from dealers, they should contact the Deputy Commissioner's Office, he added.

The provincial minister said that there was an ample stock of sugar and flour in Punjab.

The Punjab government was providing Rs 70-80 billion subsidy annually for the supply of cheap flour to the common man, he said and added that subsidy was also being given for the supply of cheap sugar to the common man.

Mian Aslam Iqbal appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner and his team for ensuring availability of sugar and flour at fixed price to the common man.

He visited other areas of the city besides Shalimar Road, Mughalpura and Samanabad.

Secretaries of food and Agriculture Department, Deputy Commissioner and ACs werealso accompanied the minister.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Fine Road Man Price Commerce Media From Billion Flour

Recent Stories

3rd Adventure &amp; Camping 2021 Exhibition kicks ..

3rd Adventure &amp; Camping 2021 Exhibition kicks off Tuesday at Expo Al Dhaid

20 minutes ago
 Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobilit ..

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobility session begins

35 minutes ago
 Polish President Convenes Urgent Meeting Over Bord ..

Polish President Convenes Urgent Meeting Over Border Crisis - Security Bureau

35 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petition seeking cancellati ..

Supreme Court adjourns petition seeking cancellation of former Commissioner Kara ..

36 seconds ago
 Strict action to be taken against sugar mills in c ..

Strict action to be taken against sugar mills in case of delay in crushing seaso ..

39 seconds ago
 19th CPC Central Committee holds sixth plenary ses ..

19th CPC Central Committee holds sixth plenary session in Beijing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.