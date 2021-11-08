Minister visits city areas to check flour, sugar prices

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday visited different areas of the city to review the situation of flour and sugar.

The provincial minister reviewed the availability and prices of sugar and flour at various shops and stores. Consumers expressed satisfaction over the availability of sugar and flour at fixed prices, he said.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the provincial minister said that sugar at Rs 90 per kg and 20 kg bag of flour at Rs 1,100 was available everywhere.

There was no difference between the sweetness and nutrition of imported sugar and local sugar.

Mian Aslam Iqbal warned that hoarders and illegal profiteers should correct themselves otherwise their shops would be sealed instead of imposing fine or register a case against them.

If there is any difficulty in obtaining sugar from dealers, they should contact the Deputy Commissioner's Office, he added.

The provincial minister said that there was an ample stock of sugar and flour in Punjab.

The Punjab government was providing Rs 70-80 billion subsidy annually for the supply of cheap flour to the common man, he said and added that subsidy was also being given for the supply of cheap sugar to the common man.

Mian Aslam Iqbal appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner and his team for ensuring availability of sugar and flour at fixed price to the common man.

He visited other areas of the city besides Shalimar Road, Mughalpura and Samanabad.

Secretaries of food and Agriculture Department, Deputy Commissioner and ACs werealso accompanied the minister.